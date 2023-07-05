OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 4.53% of OrthoPediatrics worth $46,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 128,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 4,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $982.19 million, a PE ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,431.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,431.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,161 shares of company stock valued at $430,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

