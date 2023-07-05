Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $9,144,360.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,112. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

