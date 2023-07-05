Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.0 %

PH stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $392.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

