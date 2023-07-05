Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

