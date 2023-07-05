Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $220.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

