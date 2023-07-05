Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 12,121 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 120.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

