Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IHI stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

