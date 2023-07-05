Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 747,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 327,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,625,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

