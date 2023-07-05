Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 747,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 327,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,625,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Reportedly Mulling Apple Card Move To Amex
- 2 Sizzling Mid-Caps That Could Stay Hot This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.