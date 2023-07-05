Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

