Pauline Gately Purchases 468,750 Shares of Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (ASX:KAL) Stock

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (ASX:KAL – Free Report) insider Pauline Gately acquired 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,000.00).
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Stock Performance
About Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects throughout the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia. The company explores for lead, gold, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in the Bulong, Laverton Tectonic Zone, Keith-Kilkenny Tectonic Zone, Perrinvale, Kalgoorlie, Pianto South, and Davies Dam located in Kalgoorlie.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalgoorlie Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.