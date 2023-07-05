Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $933.41 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006327 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 938,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

