Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lowered by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

PAYX stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

