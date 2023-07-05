PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. PDD has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

