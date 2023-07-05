Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.34

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.34 and traded as low as C$41.14. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$41.65, with a volume of 3,427,788 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.32.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.7793716 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.