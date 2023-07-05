Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.34

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.34 and traded as low as C$41.14. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$41.65, with a volume of 3,427,788 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.7793716 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

