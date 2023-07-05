Pembroke VCT (LON:PEMB) Shares Down 3.7%

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB – Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.34). 2,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 19,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.39).
Pembroke VCT Stock Down 3.7 %
The firm has a market cap of £203.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,637.50 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.28.
Pembroke VCT Company Profile
Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.
