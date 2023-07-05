PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 945,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,867,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 286,593 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 224.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 678,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.