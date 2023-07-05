PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

GHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 239,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,456. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.35%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

