Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 1,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Stories

