Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $11.45. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 2,119 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHAR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharming Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC's holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About Pharming Group

(Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Articles

