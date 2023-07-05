Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 26,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 415,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $592.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.45. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,423.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and have sold 7,509 shares valued at $74,521. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

