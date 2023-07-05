Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Up 1%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.90. 108,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 316,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phio Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.