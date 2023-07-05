Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Up 1%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.90. 108,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 316,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.