Pi Financial Lowers good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) to Neutral

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Free Report) was downgraded by Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.20 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.40. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDNP. National Bankshares cut their target price on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of GDNP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 76,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,356. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.