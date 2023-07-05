PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Down 0%

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Free Report) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.68 and last traded at $51.68. Approximately 31,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 131,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

