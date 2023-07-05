Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $98,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $77,871,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.37. The company had a trading volume of 260,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,449. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.