Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $484,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 210.6% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. 895,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,445. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

