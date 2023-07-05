Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $930,000 Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 86,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.