Pioneer Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,912. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

