Pirate Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,594.43 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $39.14 million and $31,594.43 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00104245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00026975 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

