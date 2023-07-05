Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Short Interest Up 28.7% in June

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $43,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $45,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PL. Benchmark lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:PL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

