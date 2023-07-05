Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. 61,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 240,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Platinum Group Metals ( NYSE:PLG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Platinum Group Metals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after buying an additional 4,301,555 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

