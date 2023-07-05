Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Precipio from $2.85 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PRPO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 50,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Precipio has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 108.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Featured Stories

