Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.52. 36,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 95,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $224.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Insider Transactions at Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,188,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CMO Jane Huang sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $81,273.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,188,597. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 283.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

