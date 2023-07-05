Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.52

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

