PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Up 25.1% in June

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.8 %

PSMT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. 141,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $737,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Read More

