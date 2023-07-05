Principal Value ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PY)

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

PY opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Principal Value ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

