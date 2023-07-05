ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Trading Up 0.5%

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 4,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 41,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Online Retail ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,030,000.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

