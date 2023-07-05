ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.58

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.58 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 32137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

