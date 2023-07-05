ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of REGL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,138 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

