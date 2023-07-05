ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.69 and last traded at $66.69. Approximately 10,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 71,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2,111.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.