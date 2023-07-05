Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 164,835 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

