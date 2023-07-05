Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,099,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LUV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 2,643,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,292. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

