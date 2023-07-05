Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.48. 474,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,984. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

