Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $207.83. The stock had a trading volume of 670,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

