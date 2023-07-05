Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF – Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. 298,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 188,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Protech Home Medical Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67.

Protech Home Medical Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

