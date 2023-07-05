Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Cut by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $81.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.