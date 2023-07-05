Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $274.52 million and approximately $64.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00008641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.42 or 0.06268207 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,726,032 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.