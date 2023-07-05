QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.13 million and $178.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,414.40 or 1.00008085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137106 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.