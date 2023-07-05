Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
