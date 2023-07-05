Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

