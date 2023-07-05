R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.64

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $18.69. R1 RCM shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 1,121,352 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.